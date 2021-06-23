Cancel
‘Yellowstone’ TV: How Many Episodes Has Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan Written?

By Jon D. B.
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Co-creator and Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan‘s name has become synonymous with the modern Western. But how many episodes of his most famous project to date has he actually written?. We’ll give this one to you right off the bat. How’s that for service? When it comes to Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

‘Yellowstone’ TV Fans Point Out ‘Amazing’ Fact About Season 2 Episode

Yellowstone Season 2 transformed the show into a fortified blockbuster franchise, and the insane changes its Episode 3 brought still have fans reeling. Such is the byline one passionate fan leads his discussion with. Over on the Yellowstone Reddit board, sharp fans continually discuss the nuances of the best drama on television, with Friday’s discussion being no exception.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Plot Twist Fans Might Not See Coming

One “Yellowstone” fan is advancing a theory that others have pushed before, but some fans might not have seen coming. It involves the season-ending attacks that tore through the Dutton family, leaving multiple family members’ fates hanging in question. On Reddit, the fan suggested the possibility that the attacks were...
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Wild Theory Suggests Monica Has Been Using Tate All Along to Deceive Duttons

Does this wild theory suggest that Monica Long is actually using her son Tate to deceive the rest of the Duttons on Yellowstone?. Honestly, nothing surprises me anymore with these theories. We have heard that Lloyd could be Jimmy’s father. We have reflected on the possibility that Malcolm Beck is still alive and the one behind the attack during the Yellowstone season three finale. But this…this one is a stretch.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: How, When to Catch More Sneak Previews of the Upcoming Season 4

Yellowstone fever is starting to heat up this summer. Big news like new additions to the cast and a new start time for Season 4 makes it easy to see why. On Thursday, we got all kinds of great Yellowstone news. We learned that the show would be adding a few new cast members in Finn Little, Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. We also found out that the popular show is aiming to make its return this November. And to top it all of, Paramount Network gave fans a treat with the first glimpse of Yellowstone Season 4.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Has John Dutton Been Giving Hints to Jamie About His True Parentage All Along?

When it comes to the Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone”, fans have learned that we should all expect the unexpected at all times. That was certainly the case in season three as we learn that Jamie Dutton is not an actual Yellowstone Ranch Dutton. Much to his surprise, Jamie discovered he was adopted by the Dutton family as an infant. He makes the shocking discovery when he requests a copy of his birth certificate early in the season. In a state of dismay, he confronts his adopted father, John Dutton, who shares details about the events that led to his adoption. He also seeks out and finds his biological father, Garrett Randall. He learns that his mother was a drug addict and his father killed her after finding his baby sucking on a crack pipe. Randall reveals that killing Jamie’s mother was the only way for him to have a shot at a happy life. It is a mind-blowing revelation, to say the least, and its sets “Yellowstone” on a whole new course.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Jamie Dutton Still the Most Misunderstood Character on the Series

In the absence of our favorite show, a little “Yellowstone” discussion helps to pass the time until a brand new season arrives. No one is quite sure when that will be, but the premiere of “Yellowstone” season four is drawing near. In the meantime, theories, speculation, and debate regarding the show are prevalent across the internet. A recent Reddit post seeks to spark discussion on one of the show’s primary characters — Jamie Dutton.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does Kelly Reilly’s New Photo from Chief Joseph Ranch Mean Anything for Season 4?

If Taylor Sheridan and the folks over at Yellowstone could get on their horse and release Season 4, that would be sincerely appreciated. Folks across the country have been waiting for over a year now for Yellowstone Season 4, and each day without it’s premiere, or just new info about it, is agony. While playing guessing games and theorizing about what comes next has been fun, it’s time to return to the Dutton Ranch.
Trailer Drops For New Season of ‘Yellowstone’ Series

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The trailer for the latest season of the television drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner debuted this week. The trailer’s release appears to be very speedy, since filming for the series was going on just one month ago in Montana, as producers...
Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration Marathon

Paramount Network will whet our appetite for Season 4 by airing all episodes from Seasons 1-3. This July 4th weekend, Paramount Network invites you to spend some time — a lot of time, actually — with the family. The Dutton family, that is. Over a three-day period, the cable network...
‘Yellowstone’ TV Adding Several New Major Characters for Season 4

Yellowstone Season 4 will be introducing numerous new characters. Fans of the hit Paramount series will be excited to learn that the cast is growing, with bright new talent. Deadline first reported details about the new characters. Firstly, Jacki Weaver will portray Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. You’ll...
A Brilliant Yellowstone Fan Theory Explains Who Will Be the Rightful Heir to the Dutton's Ranch

With season four's premiere date still in question, Yellowstone fans don't have much else to do other than wait, send up a small prayer for the characters decimated by season three's finale, and of course, come up with theories about the series. With a rumored six season cap, Taylor Sheridan is on the down slope when it comes to scripting out his western epic, but what exactly does that mean for Yellowstone's end point? That's what Reddit's for—putting your collective cowboy hat holders together and figuring out the most likely resting place.
'Yellowstone' Season 4 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer for the Intense Neo-Western Show

The Duttons are back and out for blood in the first teaser for Season 4 of Yellowstone, which will premiere on Paramount Network this fall. Additionally, there will be a marathon of all three seasons this weekend celebrating Independence Day, because what's more American than some good old-fashioned violent neo-western? Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, both with long histories in the melodramatic western genre, such as Sicario and Hell or High Water for Sheridan, and Sons of Anarchy for Linson.
New Yellowstone Series Season Clip Here; November Release Likely

For Magic Valley fans of the incredibly popular drama series Yellowstone, it looks like the wait for season four will officially end in November. New details about the upcoming season have been shared, including a very brief clip that shows who comes to the aid of one of the most popular characters after being on the painful side of a gun in last season's finale.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: How the Fate of the Ranch May Come Down to Jamie Dutton in Season 4

In the “Yellowstone” Season 3 finale, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) faced off against the family he had just learned was his adoptive one. Specifically, he challenged John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) over the future of the ranch. As the season-ending attacks unfolded, John and Beth had just sworn they’d stop Jamie from selling off the Duttons’ land to Market Equities.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Who Is Finn Little, the Young Actor Joining Season 4

With a new season of “Yellowstone” comes some major changes. Joining the cast for Season 4 is teenage Australian actor Finn Little. After delays and much waiting, there’s finally good news “Yellowstone” fans. At the very least, we get to learn about the new additions to the cast. Nothing can offset the bummer of having to wait until the fall for new episodes. But we might as well make the most of the information we have.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: What Kelsey Asbille Thinks Monica Has in ‘Common’ With John Dutton

In this excellent HeyUGuys interview with the entire Yellowstone cast, Kelsey Asbille reveals Monica Dutton’s common ground with patriarch John Dutton. Back when Yellowstone Season 2 hit audiences, entertainment trade HeyUGuys conducted a great set of interviews with the entire cast. Media host DaniElle DeLaite asks some pertinent questions within – and a true highlight comes at the 4:50 mark, which you can watch below.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Case for Why Jamie Dutton Isn’t Behind Season 3 Finale Attacks

The wait for a brand new season of hit Paramount Network show “Yellowstone” continues without a lot of available information. Radio silence from the “Yellowstone” crew has not deterred fans of the show from getting excited for new episodes. In the absence of the modern western drama series, fans are dissecting every scrap of information they can find. A popular discussion point among the “Yellowstone” faithful is the entity behind the attacks on the Dutton family. Three members of the prominent Montana ranching family were ambushed by unknown assailants at the end of season three. Scanning internet message boards you will find tons of theories on just who carries out these attacks. That’s “Yellowstone” fans for you — if we can’t watch it then we’ll talk about it.

