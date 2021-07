The 2022 Subaru Outback is arriving now, but other new models are coming slowly. See what is happening at Subaru of America and how it affects new car shoppers. If you are looking for a 2021 or 2022 Subaru Outback, you are in luck. Subaru of America (SOA) seems to have a good supply of the Outback midsize SUV, but other models like Forester and Crosstrek are in limited supply. Subaru announced June sales, and the report is dismal except for the Outback.