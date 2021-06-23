Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Four questions on Hawaii Gas' pending sale with president and CEO Alicia Moy

By Brian McInnis
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hawaii Gas president and CEO Alicia Moy helped with a past acquisition of the utility on behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. and believes an upcoming transaction will go just as smoothly.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
938
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Infrastructure#Hawaii Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Healthhomecaremag.com

5 Questions With Jorge Rodriguez, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for WITHmyDOC

There's been a lot of buzz lately about telehealth and with it, remote patient monitoring (RPM), so HomeCare talked with Jorge Rodriguez of WITHmyDOC to find out more about the benefits of RPM. Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, WITHmyDOC is a digital health company that uses a web-based intelligence platform to provide the real-time data needed to control symptom and disease progression. Rodriguez shares how RPM can help home health agencies provide better care.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Acquires Pioneer Energy Services for $295M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for approximately $295 million, which includes the retirement of all Pioneer Energy Services' debt. Consideration for this acquisition consists of the issuance of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock plus payment of $30 million of cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and the approval of Pioneer Energy Services' stockholders. Transaction highlights and strategic rationale include:
Hawaii Stateluxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Discounts At Four Seasons Hawaii

The Four Seasons hotels in Hawaii are the best luxury hotels in Hawaii and we can help you get the best deals and discounts at these luxury resorts. Spoiler alert! To get the best deal or discount at a Four Seasons hotel, book via our luxury travel concierge. See what our clients say about us and how thrilled they are with the extra benefits we provide at no extra cost.
Edison, NJroi-nj.com

Avaap promotes president to CEO among leadership changes

Avaap, the Edison-based technology management firm, has made a series of leadership changes, including promoting a new CEO and naming its founder executive chairman, it announced Tuesday. Avaap President Stephen Csuka was named CEO, while founder Dhiraj Shah was appointed executive chairman and General Manager Dave Schoettmer was named to...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mr. Cooper sells reverse servicing to Mortgage Assets Management

Mr. Cooper on Monday announced the sale of its reverse mortgage servicing portfolio, exiting the business that allows for home equity withdrawal by borrowers age 62-plus. The divestiture of the Champion-branded business to Mortgage Assets Management reduces the unpaid principal balance of Mr. Cooper's servicing portfolio by $16 billion. It also decreases Mr. Cooper’s balance sheet by $5 billion in federally insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages and other assets. (HECMs are the dominant form of reverse mortgage.)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand (IR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie upgraded Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $59.00.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

KPFT Faces Uncertain Future With Sale Of Montrose Home Pending

Pacifica station KPFT is selling its historic home in Houston's Montrose neighborhood, leaving some wondering if the station will find a new building or continue on without a home. The Pacifica Foundation, the California-based public radio partnership that owns KPFT, sent an email to its members regarding the sale. “Pacifica...
Businessbizjournals

Clarios officially files for IPO, discloses pandemic losses

Clarios International LP, the automotive battery manufacturer based in Glendale, officially filed a registration statement for its initial public offering of common and preferred stock, at the same time disclosing that it took sizable losses because of the pandemic. Clarios said July 2 that it filed a Form S-1 with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 06 Jul 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro SharesSterling Shares. Estimated NAV€ 27.2953£ 23.7255. Estimated MTD return 0.74...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Agriculturetechgig.com

IESA appoints K Krishna Moorthy as the President and CEO

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the industry body representing major Electronics and Semiconductor companies in India including numerous. ’s today announced the appointment of K Krishna Moorthy, an Electronics Industry Veteran as to the President and CEO. Moorthy is a highly accomplished technologist and management professional with a career...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Relay Medical Corp (RYMDF) to Repurchase 12M of Common Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Relay Medical Corp. (OTCQB: RYMDF) is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 12,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.28 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,266 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros

The most recent pending home sales report that soundly beat estimates after a downtrend in the previous months caused some serious head-scratching. Pending home sales were up a healthy 8% from April and just over 13% compared to the same month last year. Of course, last year’s comps should be discounted due to COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy