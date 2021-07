NEW ORLEANS — There are hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of road and infrastructure projects taking place in New Orleans, and there are countless complaints and frustrations to go along with them. Many residents are asking why they’re not seeing progress in their neighborhoods. Just over a week ago, we saw how road construction can affect emergencies. In Ring surveillance video shared to WWL-TV, first responders were recently seen carrying a woman to the ambulance because they couldn’t access the street in front of her home in Central City. Edna Posey is the woman in the video.