Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder County, CO

Impact on Education awards scholarships to three BVSD students

By Amy Bounds
Daily Camera
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Blanco, who graduated from Monarch High in May, is the first recipient of a new scholarship from Impact on Education endowed by Earl and Barbara Bolton. The Boltons named Impact on Education in their will, leaving a $500,000 endowment to create the scholarship for Boulder Valley graduates. The Boltons grew up in Boulder County, attended Boulder Valley schools and loved aviation, history, education and travel. The couple was married for 76 years, and they died within a few months of each other in 2019.

www.dailycamera.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder County, CO
Education
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Scholarships#Biomedical Engineering#Bvsd#Monarch High In#Impact On Education#Boltons#Navajo#Fairview High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy