Impact on Education awards scholarships to three BVSD students

Shannon Blanco, who graduated from Monarch High in May, is the first recipient of a new scholarship from Impact on Education endowed by Earl and Barbara Bolton. The Boltons named Impact on Education in their will, leaving a $500,000 endowment to create the scholarship for Boulder Valley graduates. The Boltons grew up in Boulder County, attended Boulder Valley schools and loved aviation, history, education and travel. The couple was married for 76 years, and they died within a few months of each other in 2019.