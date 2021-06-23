Cancel
MLB

Scherzer passes checks, Nationals stare down Phillies 3-2

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

MLBwcn247.com

Check, mate: Miffed Max stares down Girardi, Nats top Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2. Scherzer looked sharp in his return after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings. Girardi apparently didn’t like what he saw. In the fourth, soon after a high and tight pitch, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer as part of MLB's crackdown on grip enhancers. When approached by crew chief Alfonso Marquez for a third time, Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the ground and unbuckled his belt. After the fifth, Girardi yelled at Scherzer and was ejected.
MLBNBC Sports

Kershaw backs Scherzer after substance check

Nationals' ace Max Scherzer returned from the Injured List on Tuesday and threw five strong innings in Washington's 3-2 victory over the Phillies, but the focus postgame was on what happened between pitches. With Major League Baseball beginning its crackdown of pitchers using foreign substances this week, Scherzer was checked...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBABC News

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer miffed as umpires inspect him 3 times

Two days into Major League Baseball's revamped enforcement of a crackdown on sticky stuff, a couple of things are clear. First, no one, no matter his stature, is above suspicion. Just ask Cooperstown-bound ace Max Scherzer. Second, if MLB expected a smooth integration of its newest guidelines into the flow...
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

Phillies manager Joe Girardi appeared to challenge Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight and was ejected Tuesday night. Scherzer, after being checked for illegal substances three times in four innings, glared at Girardi while walking off the mound after retiring the Phillies in the fifth inning by striking out J.T. Realmuto. When Girardi jumped out of the dugout and motioned for Scherzer to come over and confront him, home plate umpire Tim Timmons ejected him.
MLBThe Good Phight

Slop and frisk: Nationals 3, Phillies 2

A game featuring starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer should receive a lot of attention from fans. While this game certainly will garner a decent amount of attention from the sports world, it won’t be because of how well the pitchers threw the ball. Instead, the focus will be on MLB’s new policy of foreign substance inspection, and how players and teams reacted to it. Those shenanigans overshadowed a game in which the Phillies managed just two solo home runs on offense, and Wheeler only lasted three innings, resulting in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals.
MLBThe Good Phight

Alec Bohm Is In The Eye of the Phillies' storm

A storm is brewing in South Philadelphia. This storm isn’t anything a meteorologist can predict — it can’t be found in the thunderclouds over Citizens Bank Park or in the wind that howls over the Delaware River. Just like tornadoes or hurricanes, this storm has a season, but it is not some natural phenomena — no, this storm is the internal turbulence that occurs within every member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. It’s the unrelenting burden of expectation that comes with playing in Philadelphia — for a fanbase that expects greatness, but has been made caustic by years of disappointment. It’s the pressure, fear, and shame associated with playing the world’s cruelest sport, where all you do at the highest level is fail, time and time again. In the eye of this storm, mere inches away from being swept into its vortex, lie the future of the Phillies: Alec Bohm, Adam Haseley, and Scott Kingery.
MLBcbslocal.com

Phillies Leave Bases Loaded In Bottom 9th In 3-2 Loss To Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...

