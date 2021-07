No matter how talented a person is, they can never know what to expect from a show like America’s Got Talent. So when Jimmie Herrod stepped on the stage to perform a cover of “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie, all he could do was put on a great show and hope for the best. Fortunately, the best is exactly what he got. Jimmie’s performance left the judges completely in awe and he earned a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara. Now, Jimmie has the entire internet buzzing and there are a lot of people out there hoping that he ends up being this season’s winner. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jimmie Herrod from America’s Got Talent.