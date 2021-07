The Detroit Tigers have a chance to split their four-game weekend series with the Houston Astros on Sunday with a win behind one of their emerging prospect pitchers. After dropping Thursday’s tilt 12-3, a rainout on Friday forced a doubleheader on Saturday, in which the two teams split with Detroit taking the first game 3-1 behind Casey Mize while dropping the second 3-2 in a bullpen affair. In the process, the good guys lost another pitcher to injury, this time it was de facto closer Michael Fulmer, who was sent to the injured list (again) with a right cervical spine sprain. Ugh, what a pain in the neck.