Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa wins GOP primary in NYC mayor's race

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUPo7_0acbBHAS00
© Facebook: Curtis Sliwa

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa won the GOP mayoral primary in New York City on Tuesday, though he faces low odds of winning November’s general election.

Sliwa was declared the winner over restaurateur Fernando Mateo with a more than 40-point lead with nearly 70 percent of votes tallied.

Both candidates waged bitter campaigns centered around support for law enforcement amid a rise in violent crime in the city. Sliwa, who founded a group of volunteer crime fighters without any legal authorization, cast himself as uniquely qualified to reverse the spike and said he would hire 3,000 more police officers.

Sliwa, also a radio host, won the endorsement of Rudy Giuliani , a personal lawyer for former President Trump who was elected New York City’s mayor as a Republican in 1993.

However, the New York City of today is much different than the one Giuliani led in the 1990s.

Democrats have since established a deep stronghold in four out of the city’s five boroughs and have a yawning voter registration advantage over the GOP, making the ultimate victor of the Democratic primary the overwhelming favorite to win the November general election.

A winner has not yet been declared in the Democratic primary, which is using ranked-choice voting and will not likely be called until next month.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

259K+
Followers
26K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Rudy Giuliani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Guardian Angels#Race#Voter Registration#Gop#Republican#Democrats#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Jen Psaki: Professional gaslighter on defunding the police

Politics is the only area of American life in which “spinning” the news – attempting to control public opinion by giving a biased (and sometimes outright false) account of events – is not only accepted but celebrated. Many of us in this business love spin, particularly when it pushes a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Scarborough hosts critical race theory debate on 'Morning Joe'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hosted a discussion on critical race theory toward the end of his "Morning Joe" program on Tuesday that included praise and criticism of the subject, which has increasingly become a hot topic of debate on cable television and across the country. The discussion featured Princeton professor Eddie...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Andy Kim donates Jan. 6 suit to Smithsonian

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) said Tuesday that he is donating a blue suit that he wore during the Capitol insurrection to the Smithsonian. In a series of tweets shared Tuesday, the New Jersey congressman explained his decision behind donating the suit and why he was reluctant to touch the suit again after the Jan. 6 riot.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pompeo to headline South Carolina Republican Party's annual fundraiser

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will headline the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual fundraiser later this month, likely fueling speculation that he’s laying the groundwork for a presidential run in 2024. Pompeo will be headlining the Silver Elephant fundraising gala on July 30, South Carolina GOP Chair Drew McKissick...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Weisselberg spotted going back to work at Trump Tower

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was spotted going back to work at Trump Tower on Tuesday after being indicted by New York prosecutors on more than a dozen tax-related charges. Weisselberg was back at work days after pleading not guilty to 15 charges against him, according to photos...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo declares 'state emergency' on gun violence in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has declared a state of emergency in New York state due to the recent uptick in gun violence. “Today I am issuing an Executive Order declaring a Disaster Emergency on gun violence. Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one,” Cuomo tweeted Tuesday. “This declaration will allow us to give this crisis the full attention & resources it deserves.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Some RNC staffers did not vote for Trump in 2020, book claims

Some staffers at the Republican National Committee (RNC) did not vote for then-President Trump in the 2020 election, according to a forthcoming book. The account was published in “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender, according to excerpts published by Fox News on Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Infrastructure spending should be consensus-driven

One of the enduring truths of politics is that campaigning and governing are two distinctly different things. Campaigning draws on partisan passions; governing requires a willingness to put partisanship aside in order to fulfill our duties as legislators. When I served in the House Republican majority in the 112th Congress,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to meet with federal agencies to address ransomware concerns this week

President Biden on Wednesday will meet with officials at several federal agencies to discuss solutions for confronting the ongoing wave of ransomware attacks. “Tomorrow the president will convene key leaders across the interagency, including the State Department, Department of Justice, DHS [Department of Homeland Security] and members of the intelligence community to discuss ransomware and our overall strategic efforts to counter it,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

RNC says contractor breached in hack, GOP data secure

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Tuesday acknowledged that one of its contractors had been breached by hackers linked to Russia but said its data had not been accessed. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the Russian advanced persistent threat (APT) 29 group had breached the RNC’s computer systems last week...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Risks rise as vaccination gap with Trump counties grows wider

A stark divide in the vaccination rates of blue and red states has grown more prominent in recent months, imperiling a full national recovery. While a partisan divide fueled in large party by former President Trump has been a defining characteristic of COVID-19 in the United States, the gap is becoming more worrisome once again with the deadly delta variant.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House deflects blame on rising gas prices

The White House on Tuesday deflected blame on rising gas prices across the U.S., stating that there is sometimes a misunderstanding about what causes prices to rise. “I think there sometimes is a misunderstanding of what causes gas prices to increase and so, to convey to the American people that we’re working on it and certainly the supply availability of oil has a huge impact,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during her Tuesday briefing.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Saudi deputy defense minister meeting with Biden officials

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, is meeting with top Biden administration officials including national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed plans for the meeting, which will also include State Department and Pentagon officials. Prince Khalid is not expected to...

Comments / 51

Community Policy