Boruto Cliffhanger Leaves Sasuke's Life in the Balance

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations left Sasuke Uchiha's life hanging in the balance with the cliffhanger from its newest episode! After Naruto was able to successfully defeat Delta in the first real fight he's had with a member of Kara, Naruto and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village have been preparing for the shadow group's next move. One thing they didn't expect, however, was that Jigen would be the one taking action directly as he used Kawaki's Karma power as a tunnel straight to the Uzumaki household to claim Kawaki. Then the previous episode then ended with a tease that Jigen was going to fight Naruto and Sasuke in another dimension.

