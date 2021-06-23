Boruto Cliffhanger Leaves Sasuke's Life in the Balance

One Piece has shared some shocking news about Monkey D. Luffy's Devil Fruit with the cliffhanger of the newest chapter of the series! The war at Onigashima is currently undergoing a major shift as the second round of fights around the island have come to an end, and a third round of fights are now being set in place as new opponents find one another. It's been a particularly rough period for Luffy, however, as after his second notable defeat by Kaido he's now currently trying to rouse himself back awake after being knocked unconscious and flung into the ocean.