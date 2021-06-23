Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Strikes out seven

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Giolito allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings Tuesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision. Giolito took advantage of the soft matchup to pick up his third consecutive quality start. In that span, he's racked a 23:5 K:BB across 18 innings while surrendering only seven earned runs. Tuesday's start was highlighted by eight flyball outs, and the only major damage Giolito surrendered was a solo home run to Adam Frazier. Overall, Giolito now has a 3.80 ERA with 110 strikeouts across 87.2 frames on the campaign.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Striking Out#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans seven in win

Cease (6-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and earned the win in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates. The righty was pulled after 99 pitches and was one out shy of adding a quality start to Wednesday's stat line. Cease rebounded admirably from his rough, seven-run outing against the Astros, continuing his stretch of inconsistent pitching. Over his last seven starts, he's allowed at least five runs three times while yielding two or fewer in the other four outings. Cease is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Twins.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Lucas Giolito takes issue with ‘classless’ Twin Donaldson: ‘He’s a bleeping pest’

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito didn’t mince words about Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. “He’s a [bleeping] pest. That’s kind of a classless move. If you’re going to talk s—-, talk s—- to my face,” Giolito said after the Sox held on for a 7-6 victory over the Twins Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Don’t go across home plate and do all that, just come to me.”
MLBPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Giolito fires back at Donaldson, White Sox beat Twins 7-6

CHICAGO — (AP) — Lucas Giolito heard what Josh Donaldson said, and he was none too pleased. The ace right-hander had something to say, too. Giolito lobbed an expletive-laced response in Donaldson's direction after the slugger appeared to yell “Not sticky anymore” after a first-inning homer, overshadowing Gavin Sheets' successful big league debut for the Chicago White Sox in a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
MLBLas Cruces Sun-News

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito calls Twins' Josh Donaldson's move after home run 'classless'

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was happy with the "W," but not with Minnesota Twins slugger Josh Donaldson, who slugged a two-run home off of him in the first inning. As Donaldson crossed home plate for his 12th home run of the season, the 2015 American League MVP rubbed his hands together and yelled, "Not sticky anymore," as he made his way to the Twins dugout.
MLBblackchronicle.com

White Sox’s Lucas Giolito trades barbs with Twins’ Josh Donaldson over sticky stuff quip

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito traded verbal barbs with Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson following Chicago’s 7-6 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. The drama began after Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Twins a 2-0 lead; to be more specific, it began after he crossed the plate. At that point, he allegedly shouted to his teammates, “It’s not sticky anymore,” per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune. Donaldson’s implication, as best as an outsider can tell, was that Giolito’s stuff wasn’t as good now that he couldn’t use foreign substances to improve his grip and his spin rate.
Baseballbaseballprospectus.com

Box Score Banter: Juan Soto Strikes Back; Lucas Giolito Leans In

Juan Soto gets his power back; Lucas Giolito leans into the petty; Germán Márquez almost throws a no-hitter. Full access to this article is for Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Giolito expected to start for the White Sox against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-32, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Twins +125; over/under...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Unfavorable strike zones have been costly to the White Sox

In 2021, Ethan Singer has compiled and made available a feature known as Ump Scorecards which have become quite popular on Twitter. The account creates visualizations to evaluate the performance of home plate umpires at accurately calling balls and strikes. Using the unique run expectancy of the 288 baserunner, amount of outs, and count combinations, Ethan’s program determines the cost or benefit in terms of runs of each pitch that is called incorrectly. You can read more about the process and access leaderboards on the Ump Scorecards website.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out of starting nine

Garcia (undisclosed) remains out of the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers. Garcia was scratched from Thursday's lineup but was able to enter late as a defensive replacement. It's not clear what he's dealing with at this point. He could be available off the bench again Friday, with further update possibly coming from the White Sox following the game. Danny Mendick will start at second base and bat ninth.
MLBSports Illustrated

Josh Donaldson Homers After Ripping White Sox's Giolito for Sticky Substance Use

Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson has never been shy about speaking his mind. On Wednesday, he backed up his talk with another moonshot. One day after homering off of White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito—and then criticizing him for allegedly using sticky substances in the past to illegally increase his grip—Donaldson again went deep off of Dylan Cease in his first at-bat of the game.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Extends hit streak to seven games

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Detroit. The shortstop has hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-32 (.348) in that span. Only two of Anderson's hits during the streak have gone for extra bases, and both were doubles in Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old is slashing .298/.331/.412 with six home runs, 28 RBI, 48 runs scored and 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts through 69 games this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy