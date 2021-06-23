Tigers' Jake Rogers: Drives in three Tuesday
Rogers went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. Rogers was productive from the No. 9 spot in the batting order, and it looks like he's taking over as the primary catcher in Detroit, as this was his third start in a row. Eric Haase remains in the picture, but Rogers is considered the better defensive player and is also two years younger, so the Tigers may be inclined to keep rolling him out there.www.cbssports.com