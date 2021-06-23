Tigers' Jake Rogers: Drives in three Tuesday

Jarred Kelenic looks to be back in business. Kelenic had been in a bit of a funk since his demotion back to Triple-A Tacoma on June 7, seeing his average drop from .370, where it stood when he left for Seattle, down to .263 after Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas. Things seem to be turning around, however, as Kelenic opened the Rainiers’ series against Albuquerque with a two-homer game on Thursday night, a performance he followed up by going 4-for-6 with a double and a triple on Friday, driving in three runs in Tacoma’s 10-6 victory over the Isotopes.