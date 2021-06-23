Cancel
Tigers' Jake Rogers: Drives in three Tuesday

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Rogers went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. Rogers was productive from the No. 9 spot in the batting order, and it looks like he's taking over as the primary catcher in Detroit, as this was his third start in a row. Eric Haase remains in the picture, but Rogers is considered the better defensive player and is also two years younger, so the Tigers may be inclined to keep rolling him out there.

