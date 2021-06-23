White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slugs three-run homer
Grandal went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Pirates. Grandal was not in the starting lineup -- Zack Collins got the start behind the plate -- but entered the game in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter. He delivered on the opportunity, slugging his 11th home run of the season to temporarily give the White Sox the lead. Overall, Grandal has a 128 wRC+ across 211 plate appearances and has also chipped in 27 RBI and 34 runs scored.www.cbssports.com