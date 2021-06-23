White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slugs three-run homer

You won’t find a more gift wrapped inside-the-park home run than the one Eric Haase just hit out to center field for the Detroit Tigers. In the bottom of the fourth between the Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Haase stood up to bat with men on first and second with one out looking for a way to get Detroit out of a 2-0 hole early. On the second pitch of the at bat, Haase lined a ball out to center field that jumped past the diving Billy Hamilton and went all the way to the wall.