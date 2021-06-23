Cancel
Britney Spears Has Been Fighting Her Conservatorship for Years

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly released court documents show Britney Spears has been fighting her 13 year-long conservatorship for longer than previously thought. On Tuesday, the New York Times obtained previously sealed court documents from 2016 that revealed Britney was "sick of being taken advantage of" as the "one working and earning her money," while "everyone around her is on her payroll." She also went on to state that she wanted the conservatorship to end as her father, Jamie Spears, was "obsessed" with controlling every aspect of her life.

