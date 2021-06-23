GoFundMe Set Up for Rochester’s Badly Hurt Med City FC Goalkeeper

We ask for thoughts and prayers for Gal during his surgery and recovery. We also ask that, if you’re able, you would consider helping Gal financially. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Med City FC* goalkeeper, Gal Elyashiv, after being badly injured in a collision with a Sioux Falls Thunder FC attacker on June 9th, 2021. Elyashiv does not have health insurance and costs are expected to be in the tens of thousands.