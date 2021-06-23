Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

GoFundMe Set Up for Rochester’s Badly Hurt Med City FC Goalkeeper

By James Rabe
Posted by 
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We ask for thoughts and prayers for Gal during his surgery and recovery. We also ask that, if you’re able, you would consider helping Gal financially. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Med City FC* goalkeeper, Gal Elyashiv, after being badly injured in a collision with a Sioux Falls Thunder FC attacker on June 9th, 2021. Elyashiv does not have health insurance and costs are expected to be in the tens of thousands.

quickcountry.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Rochester, MN
Sports
Rochester, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Med#Concussion#Charity#A Sioux Falls Thunder Fc#Npsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Charities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy