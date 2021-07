The Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and Joan Jett is on hold until next year. The tour has been delayed twice now thanks to COVID-19. And there still is no Tampa date on the itinerary. The only Florida performances will be in Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami. But this week, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa announced a new concert that will give you a bit of that experience.