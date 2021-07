After weeks of drops, there is finally an improvement in the market sentiment. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major coins went up to 4.87, compared to 4.46 seen a week ago, according to the data provided by the market sentiment analysis service Omenics. While we still don't have any coins back in the positive zone, those who were in the negative zone last week pulled themselves upwards into the neutral territory.