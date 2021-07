If you have a dollar and a dream, you now have another chance to score that big lottery payday every week. If you buy your Powerball tickets twice a week hoping to hit it big, you are about to have an additional opportunity to score that dream jackpot. In response to a new requirement from the Multi-State Lottery Commission, the New York state Gaming Commission has given the go ahead for a third Powerball weekly drawing, according to a Times Union story. The third drawing is intended to bolster sales that have declined during the pandemic. The third drawing will be added starting the week of August 23rd.