Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How many episodes of Superman and Lois season 1 are there?

By Michael Patterson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperman and Lois has had the world buzzing about it since its debut, but just how long is the debut season?. Superman & Lois has been one of 2020’s most talked-about TV shows. An offshoot of The CW’s Arrowverse, it has brought the Man of Steel and DC’s most intrepid reporter back to the small screen – using the versions introduced on Supergirl to do so – and it has also decided to tell a different version of their iconic story.

bamsmackpow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

104K+
Followers
295K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#The Man Of Steel#Dc#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Lois Topped Game Of Thrones' Coffee Cup Snafu With Latest Episode

Spoilers ahead for Superman & Lois, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events." In 2019, fans came together to watch the final season of Game of Thrones. While some say that the majority of it wasn’t that good, something great did come out of it and that is the coffee cup. Although it looked like nothing would top it, the latest episode of The CW’s Superman & Lois may have finally done so.
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘Superman & Lois’: Adam Rayner Explains Tal-Rho’s Master Plan

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 11, “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events.” So if you haven’t watched it yet, come back after Lois calls the other Man of Steel.]. The true story (at least, we think) of Tal-Rho’s origin was revealed as...
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois Drops Some Clues About the Post-Crisis Arrowverse Timeline

As you might expect, tonight's flashback episode of Superman & Lois, titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," gave Superman fans a chance to look back at some of the key events that have shaped the life of this universe's Man of Steel. It also dropped some hints about the overall timeline of the Arrowverse in the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths continuity, including a few specific dates that give fans a better sense of when certain events were happening, outside of the very general "whiteboard timeline" that Cisco put together last season on The Flash. So let's dig in a little bit, shall we?
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Lois Just Did The Unthinkable To Superman, So What Happens Next?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events." Read at your own risk!. John Henry Irons warned Superman that the events of his destroyed world would come to pass on their Earth, but even Superman & Lois fans had to believe that was outrageous. The Man of Steel is one of the noblest and most powerful heroes in the DC Universe, so the idea that he'd break bad and turn his back on humanity unless it was literally beyond his control was ludicrous. Well, some folks may be eating crow after this latest episode, because Tal-Rho found a way to turn his half-brother on humanity.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 12 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Superman & Lois is back for more but gives the series some time as it will be having a two-week break before resuming as it was recently confirmed that Season 1 will be extended for two more episodes. So, to make sure you wouldn’t miss anything from the teasers, previews, news, and where to watch the series, have your countdown set with the release date and time of Episode 12.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Adam Rayner Talks Morgan Edge’s Future in Superman and Lois

Adam Rayner Talks Morgan Edge’s Future in Superman and Lois. The CW’s Superman and Lois expanded the Man of Steel’s mythology to new limits . For the first time, it revealed that Kal-El shares his mother with Tal-Ro, his half-brother. When he arrived on Earth, Tal-Ro took the identity of Morgan Edge, but he believes in Kryptonian superiority over the other races in the universe. And who better than actor Adam Rayner, the man who plays the Kryptonian supremacist on the show, to describe the character’s mindset?
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

We’re Actually Really Enjoying ‘Superman & Lois’

We’re actually really enjoying Superman & Lois these days. Like, really, really, surprisingly enjoying it. And the internet seems to truly agree with us. So hey, it feels like the time to celebrate the fact that a show that we didn’t think could turn out this well has actually ended up rather …super.
TV SeriesTVLine

Good Girls, Evil, Superman & Lois, Blacklist

Fun fact: TVLine’s Quotes of the Week are scientifically proven to reduce your end-of-the-weekend blues. (Just don’t ask us to present any hard data or anything.) In the list below, we’ve compiled nearly two dozen of the week’s best TV sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Superman & Lois “Holding The Wrench”

Clark encourages Lois to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point on a new episode of Superman and Louis at 9 PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About SUPERMAN & LOIS:. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy