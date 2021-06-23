Cancel
NBA

Detroit Pistons win lottery for NBA overall No. 1 draft pick

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise’s worst record in nearly 30 years. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.

NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons need to avoid trading for Ben Simmons

The Detroit Pistons should not attempt to acquire Ben Simmons in a potential deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s been a debate for quite some time now. Do Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons complement one another as a credible one-two punch in today’s NBA?. I think we all recently found...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

5 steps to drawing a major free agent to the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons, like all Detroit teams, are in the middle of a rebuild. Detroit Basketball seems to be in the lead, and I think they are most likely to win a championship first. Currently, they lack the superstar needed to push them over the top. Hopefully, the Detroit Pistons find one in the 2021 NBA Draft, but adding another excellent player certainly won’t hurt.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant are a perfect duo

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) After landing the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, Pistons fans across the globe eagerly await their big night. On July 29th, GM Troy Weaver will be able to dictate the rest of the league’s draft boards as he selects first overall for the Detroit Pistons.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Former Pistons in NBA Finals show Detroit’s past mistakes

It’s official: the 2021 NBA Finals will be played between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Both are teams who did it the right way– mostly through the draft and trades. Some big-ish free agents were signed, but both teams were honest about how they built conference champions, which should give the Detroit Pistons hope that it can happen in the Motor City.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: A look back at an embarrassing Luke Kennard take

All fans of the Detroit Pistons have some “hot takes” they wish they could take back, or in my case scrubbed from the Internet forever. But I am a person who likes to own up to them, especially when they can make me laugh. From Rodney Stuckey to Jason Maxiell to Andre Drummond, almost every Pistons’ fan has made an absurd statement that looks even more so with the advantage of hindsight.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from stellar Game 6 win over Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 following a thrilling back-and-forth battle Saturday night. With the Bucks leading the Atlanta Hawks 3-2 entering Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, they had a golden opportunity to wrap this series up on the road. However, they would have to do it without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is still nursing a hyperextended knee he suffered in Game 4.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: NBA Personnel 'Love the Idea' of Houston Drafting Jalen Green

There appears to be a bit of a shakeup going on atop the 2021 NBA Draft boards. For months it has seemed as though Evan Mobley, USC's 7-foot center would be the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He's the ideal modern NBA big who can protect the rim and switch out to the perimeter to guard smaller defenders in a pinch. While Mobley hasn't necessarily fallen in the draft, Jalen Green of the G League Ignite seems to be moving up draft boards and has piqued the interest of the Houston Rockets at No. 2.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Kemba Walker Could be Key to Thunder Trading Into Top Five

Though he’s the newest member of the team, Kemba Walker may be the key to Oklahoma City’s hopes of moving up on draft night. On Draft Lottery night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski hinted that the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets may be willing to entertain the idea trading out of the top five in an effort to expedite their rebuild.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Magic trade is focused on Tyler Herro to Orlando

The Miami Heat went through a disappointing season this year. After a trip to the NBA Finals down in the bubble, they were switched out of the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries in the consistencies forest Miami down the standings to the sixth seed. Moving forward, this is something they would like to improve on.
NBAPosted by
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Former Red Raider Darvin Ham Going for NBA Championship

Darvin Ham is best known for his dunking ability. At Texas Tech he broke a backboard in the NCAA Tournament. In the NBA he was nicknamed Ham Slamwhich while being a role player on several teams including the NBA champion Detroit Pistons in 2004. After an eight-year NBA career, Ham got into coaching.
NBAkslsports.com

Ranking The Utah Jazz Offseason Trade Assets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz have arrived in the offseason, and after a disappointing playoff exit, they have their eyes turned towards the draft, free agency, and the trade market to push their roster closer to championship contention. With Dennis Lindsey stepping back to take a smaller...
NBAsaturdaydownsouth.com

FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Finals Promo: Get 30-1 Odds on Suns or Bucks

FanDuel Sportsbook is going big for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. New players who sign up and make an initial deposit on FanDuel Sportsbook can get 30-1 odds on either team in Game 1. A $5 wager will net new users a payout of $150 if their team wins.

