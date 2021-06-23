Detroit Pistons win lottery for NBA overall No. 1 draft pick

There appears to be a bit of a shakeup going on atop the 2021 NBA Draft boards. For months it has seemed as though Evan Mobley, USC's 7-foot center would be the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He's the ideal modern NBA big who can protect the rim and switch out to the perimeter to guard smaller defenders in a pinch. While Mobley hasn't necessarily fallen in the draft, Jalen Green of the G League Ignite seems to be moving up draft boards and has piqued the interest of the Houston Rockets at No. 2.