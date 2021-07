We’ve reached the point where there isn’t a lot left to say. As a lifelong Cubs fan, I can only write so many times about how the competitive part of this season is over. We’ve sort of exited the train wreck. I mean, it’s hard to call a bottom when the losing still persists. But at this point, there isn’t any question which way the Cubs are going at the trade deadline. There are only two remaining questions. Who goes? And what do the returns look like?