Connecticut become first state to make calls free for inmates and their families

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill in Connecticut makes calls from prison free for the inmates and their families, becoming the first state to do so. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Josh Elliott and Sen. Martin M. Looney, will make all voice communication, including video and electronic mail services, free to those incarcerated and those who are receiving the communication. According to the bill, the services will also be free of charge to those in juvenile detention facilities.

