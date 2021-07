In 1894, Royal St. George's became the first golf club outside of Scotland to host the Open Championship. Now, it'll welcome the 2021 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 15. It's the 15th time the British Open has been played on the famed grounds, with Darren Clarke winning most recently in 2011. The Open Championship 2021 field will be one of the most talented of all-time, with more than two dozen former major champions and as many as a dozen former world No. 1 players expected to play.