Morgantown, WV

WVU’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute performs a new procedure to help patients with Parkinson’s Disease

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine’s, “Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute” preformed a new procedure to help people with Parkinson’s. Vice President of the Institute, Dr. Ali Rezai said the new deep brain stimulation or DBS technology allowed them to perform this groundbreaking procedure. The new DBS tech was essentially a pacemaker...

www.wdtv.com
