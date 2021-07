When team USA takes the field over in Japan for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games, two Minnesotans will be among the athletes wearing red, white and blue!. It's always fun to see Minnesota make the national headlines-- for something positive, that is, instead of the unrest that's put us front and center recently.😳 And having not one, but TWO Minnesotans on Team USA for this year's Summer Olympic Games in Japan certainly is positive!