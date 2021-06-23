Vulcan Quarry expansion heads to PC; More than $12M already invested
The Stafford County Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, will decide whether or not to recommend approval of an expansion of the Vulcan Quarry. Vulcan has asked the county to rezone nearly 50 acres of land that surrounds quarry in North Stafford, from agricultural to heavy industrial land. The move would clear the way for a new concrete plant to be built on the property and expand the area in which rocks are extracted from the Earth.potomaclocal.com