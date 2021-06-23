Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stafford County, VA

Vulcan Quarry expansion heads to PC; More than $12M already invested

By Rick Horner
potomaclocal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stafford County Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, will decide whether or not to recommend approval of an expansion of the Vulcan Quarry. Vulcan has asked the county to rezone nearly 50 acres of land that surrounds quarry in North Stafford, from agricultural to heavy industrial land. The move would clear the way for a new concrete plant to be built on the property and expand the area in which rocks are extracted from the Earth.

potomaclocal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford County, VA
Government
County
Stafford County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#County Government#Infrastructure#The Vulcan Quarry#The Board Of Supervisors#The U S Bureau Of Mines#The Planning Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

(CNN) — The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19. In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy