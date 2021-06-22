Cancel
Gameday preview: Lynx at Atlanta

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Preview: The Lynx (5-7) are coming off a 95-77 loss at Dallas on Saturday. The Lynx defeated the Wings 85-73 two nights earlier for their first road victory of the season. The Lynx and Atlanta met twice at Target Center earlier this month. The Lynx won both games — 86-84 on June 4 and 100-80 two days later. Atlanta (5-7) is coming off a 96-93 loss at Washington on Thursday. The Dream defeated Washington 101-73 two nights earlier at home. The Thursday loss was the fifth in the past six games for the Dream.

www.startribune.com
