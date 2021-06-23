Cancel
Pirates pin fifth straight loss on White Sox

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Erik Gonzalez and Bryan Reynolds each drove in two runs Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the visiting Chicago White Sox their fifth straight loss, 6-3. Adam Frazier added a solo homer and walked and scored for the Pirates, who rode a four-run seventh inning to win for the third time in four games.

