OL Reign v. Chicago Red Stars: Gamethread and updates

WHAT WORKED: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. In all seriousness, it’s encouraging that the young backline continues to gain experience with each match. It’s growing pains to see them concede goals, but that’s why they’re growing pains. Interim head coach Sam Laity talked about the thinking in getting minutes to players like Madison Hammond, Alana Cook, and Sam Hiatt over proven veterans like Lauren Barnes and Steph Cox. It boils down to now or never. The organization is very high on their upsides and what sort of futures the young defenders have — and yes, at some point the training wheels must come off and you have to see what they can do. Their hunger throughout training sessions is also why they are getting starting minutes over some veterans.