Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed in an attack at his home before dawn on Wednesday, the country's interim premier said. A group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, raided Moise's private residence in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, at around 1 a.m. local time. They gunned down the 53-year-old head of state and wounded his wife, Martine Moise, who remains hospitalized, according to a statement from Haitian interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.