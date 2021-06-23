Cancel
Candace Parker and Sky win sixth straight:

NWI.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParker and Sky win sixth straight: Candace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Sky to a 92-72 win over the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Dana Evans (West Side) was scoreless in 5 minutes, 21 seconds of play. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Sky (8-7), matching the franchise record set in 2012 and equaled in 2013. The Sky improved to 7-0 with Parker in the lineup this season. She missed seven games with an ankle injury before returning and steadying a struggling Chicago offense. Chicago led 25-20 in the second quarter before Parker sparked a 23-12 burst to close the half. She had nine points, six rebounds and three assists during the game-changing spurt. The former MVP, who is playing her first season in her hometown of Chicago, finished the half with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Sky opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run and never looked back.

NBADeadspin

Candace Parker still got it, and she got her coach, too

Candace Parker’s own peers voted her the most overrated player in the WNBA in 2019. That year, she posted career-low averages of 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 42/27/79 shooting splits. The Los Angeles Sparks still finished 22-12 and first in the Western Conference, but lost 3-0 in the semifinals of the playoffs, where she posted just 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. And, in all honesty, she knew that year was disappointing; she admitted it herself.
NBANewsday

Turnover-prone Liberty routed by Candace Parker-led Chicago Sky

Too many turnovers aren’t usually a good recipe for success. Yet the Liberty escaped from Los Angeles Sunday with a win despite committing a season-high 30 of them. They were back at Barclays Center Tuesday night against Chicago, knowing they had a problem to fix. The Liberty arrived as the worst turnover team in the league, averaging 17.4 per game. The turnover topic came up at the morning shootaround.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Lady Vol legend Candace Parker named to sixth WNBA All-Star game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vols Basketball announced LVFL Candace Parker has been named a WNBA All-Star for the sixth time in her career. AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will be played on July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, according to a release. The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
NBAchatsports.com

Why was Suns’ Deandre Ayton’s dunk a legal NBA play?

When Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton reached over the rim to dunk Jae Crowder’s pass for what became the winning points of the Suns’ 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, several players immediately argued that the play was illegal. Perhaps it was wishful thinking on their part. Or, perhaps more likely,...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Kevin Durant fires back at writer over NBA playoffs criticism

Kevin Durant didn’t appear to have time for anyone trying to dunk on the NBA’s final four teams remaining in the playoffs who are vying for a championship. Durant’s Brooklyn Nets were eliminated over the weekend, leaving the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks competing in the Eastern Conference and the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers trying to make the Finals in the Western Conference. The final teams have a combined two NBA titles in their histories – one belonging to the Bucks and the other to the Hawks.
Aurora, COchsaanow.com

5A girls lacrosse: Colorado Academy wins sixth straight championship

AURORA – The Colorado Academy girls lacrosse team has done it again. On Wednesday at Legacy Stadium, the top-seeded Mustangs won 14-3 over No. 2 Valor Christian to claim the Class 5A state championship. Colorado Academy has now won the last six 5A state championships and boasts seven in total.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Miller’s Go-Ahead Bomb Gives Saints Sixth Straight Win

Backed by strong pitching from Evin Casey and Dustin Mertz along with a go-ahead solo homer by Jake Miller that broke a 2-2 tie in the 8th inning, the Valley City Saints won their 6th straight game last night with a 3-2 win over the Jamestown Elks at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. The victory by the Saints avenged an early season 4-1 loss to the Elks in Jamestown.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sky down Liberty, set franchise mark with 7th straight win

Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points to lead the Sky to a comfortable 91-68 victory over the host New York Liberty on Thursday night, Chicago's franchise-record seventh consecutive win. The surging Sky (9-7) swept a back-to-back set with the Liberty (7-8) over the past three days by...
Akron, OHthecorryjournal.com

SeaWolves win 4th straight

AKRON, OHIO — The Erie SeaWolves extended their winning streak to four games on Sunday afternoon rolling past the Akron Rubber Ducks, 8-4. Erie scored four runs in the first inning and again in the fifth inning to take the series finale. After losing the first three games of the seven-game series, Erie still held on to win the set.
NBAswishappeal.com

Recaps: Sky keep rolling with second-straight dominant win over Liberty

The Chicago Sky scored 37 points in the second quarter and placed five players in double figures en route to a 91-68 victory over the New York Liberty on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Candace Parker notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double and also had four assists for the...

