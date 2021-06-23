Cancel
MLB

Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

By John Perrotto Associated Press
Observer-Reporter
 14 days ago

PITTSBURGH – Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they...

