Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

The Chicago White Sox (43-30) will face the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-45) in Game 2 of a quick two-game set duel at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12:35 PM ET. Chicago faced the Houston Astros in a four-game weekend set and ended up losing the series by a sweep. In Game 1 of a quick two-game set, the White Sox scored just three runs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 3-6 loss on Tuesday. Catcher Yasmani Grandal led Chicago with a one-run score on one hit and three RBIs in defeat. First Baseman Jose Abreu and Right Fielder Leury Garcia contributed one run on one base hit each in the losing effort. Starting Pitcher Lucas Giolito gave up four hits and two earned runs while awarding two free bases but struck out seven batters of the Tribe in the loss for the White Sox.