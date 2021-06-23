Cancel
MLB

Sergio Romo drops belt, pants in response to umpire’s check for ‘sticky stuff’

By KNBR Staff
knbr.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can only wonder what he does in the TSA line. Sergio Romo, the always funny former Giant and now-Oakland A’s reliever is not a fan of the new crackdown on “sticky stuff” by Major League Baseball. (Or maybe he’s a huge fan?). In the A’s’ Tuesday night contest, Romo allowed one run in the eighth innings, as the A’s led 9-5 over the Rangers. As Romo exited the mound, he was checked by umpires for that “sticky stuff.”

www.knbr.com
