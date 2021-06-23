Following Judge’s Ruling, Miami Beach Will Not Enforce 2 am Alcohol Sales/Consumption Cutoff

After Circuit Court Judge Beatrice Butchko ruled on Tuesday that the Clevelander would be allowed to continue serving alcohol until 5 am, the City of Miami Beach said it would no longer enforce the 2 am early cutoff for any business in the South Beach Entertainment District (MXE) with a 5 am liquor license. Two weeks ago, Butchko ruled the City improperly enacted legislation for an early end to alcohol sales/consumption by using criteria for general ordinances which require a 4/7 vote rather than the 5 votes necessary for a zoning ordinance. While often called a “sales” cutoff, the law actually reads “consumption” meaning last call would need to be at 1:30.