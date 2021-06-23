Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

Following Judge’s Ruling, Miami Beach Will Not Enforce 2 am Alcohol Sales/Consumption Cutoff

remiamibeach.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Circuit Court Judge Beatrice Butchko ruled on Tuesday that the Clevelander would be allowed to continue serving alcohol until 5 am, the City of Miami Beach said it would no longer enforce the 2 am early cutoff for any business in the South Beach Entertainment District (MXE) with a 5 am liquor license. Two weeks ago, Butchko ruled the City improperly enacted legislation for an early end to alcohol sales/consumption by using criteria for general ordinances which require a 4/7 vote rather than the 5 votes necessary for a zoning ordinance. While often called a “sales” cutoff, the law actually reads “consumption” meaning last call would need to be at 1:30.

www.remiamibeach.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#New York City#Circuit Court#Stay#Shutts Bowen#The City Commission#Mango#Palace#Ocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home, sparking fears of widespread turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a "barbaric act", the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy