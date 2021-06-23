Cancel
Motherland: Fort Salem’ Boss Teases A ‘Perilous’ Season 2, A Scylla & Raelle Reunion & More

By Avery Thompson
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Worms, witchbombs, and VPs, oh my! HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop about the rest of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ season 2 after that game-changing premiere. Motherland: Fort Salem is back with an even more intense season 2. The second season premiered on June 22 and picked up in the aftermath of the jaw-dropping finale. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with creator Eliot Laurence about where things are headed post-premiere.

