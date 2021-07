ANITA – The Atlantic Trojans came to Anita on Tuesday night to face off against the CAM Cougars in one of the final games before the post season begins. The Trojans started the game off on the right track. Gunner Kirchhoff hit a home run as the third batter to give the Trojans a quick three runs. Atlantic got some more batters on base but failed to convert them to runs. CAM failed to produce anything to make it a 3-0 lead after the first inning.