‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Solves Final Puzzle in Shocking Time to Win a Major Cash Prize

The final round of Wheel of Fortune is always a nail-biting one. With only seconds to solve the puzzle, so much rides on choosing the right letters and category. For some contestants, this costs them their chance at extra thousands of dollars—or even a new car. For others, though, it seems the stars align just right and they double or even triple the amount of money they won in the standard rounds. Even though there are only two outcomes to the final round–either a correct or incorrect guess–each time is as captivating as the last since the stakes are so much higher.