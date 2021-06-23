Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Solves Final Puzzle in Shocking Time to Win a Major Cash Prize

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final round of Wheel of Fortune is always a nail-biting one. With only seconds to solve the puzzle, so much rides on choosing the right letters and category. For some contestants, this costs them their chance at extra thousands of dollars—or even a new car. For others, though, it seems the stars align just right and they double or even triple the amount of money they won in the standard rounds. Even though there are only two outcomes to the final round–either a correct or incorrect guess–each time is as captivating as the last since the stakes are so much higher.

outsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Sajak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel Of Fortune#Puzzles#Special Education#S T L N E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosGossip Cop

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Pat Sajak shared some “very sad” news after Monday night’s Wheel of Fortune broadcast. After the episode aired, fans of the game show shared their condolences for Sajak’s loss on social media, comforting him after the loss of his beloved dog, Stella. Vanna White also offered her long-time co-host comfort while Sajak shared a surprising connection that he and White had in common.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Reveals What He and Vanna White Talk About with Contestants During Credits

Ever wondered about what kind of conversations happen after the credits roll on an episode of Wheel of Fortune? We now have an answer. On Monday afternoon, the official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account posted a quick video to their story of Pat Sajak answering questions from fans. One of those questions was about what Pat and Vanna talk about with the contestants after the bonus round during the end credits.
TV ShowsGossip Cop

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Gives Show’s Worst Guess Ever

A contestant on Wheel Of Fortune gave what will perhaps go down in history as one of the worst guesses the show has ever had. Even host Pat Sajak seemed to be at a loss for words and didn’t have a snarky comment for the contestant. Fans on Twitter had an especially good time giving the hilariously wrong contestant’s attempt to solve the puzzle.
TV & Videosoutsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: How Tall is Pat Sajak?

A bit of Hollywood magic has been known to make actors look taller than they are in reality. Is that also the case in the world of game shows? Plenty is known about longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak. But how much do we really know about the guy?
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Hilariously Reveals What Line of Work He’s Going Into ‘After Wheel’

On Friday, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was in a joking mood when he posted on Twitter about what line of work he’s going into after retiring from the game show. The 74-year-old has been the host of Wheel for decades along with his co-host Vanna White. Sajak took over the role in 1981, and he still holds the Guinness World Record for the most game shows hosted. He’s become a staple of television viewing for many, similar to Alex Trebek’s influence on Jeopardy! until he passed away last year.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

10 ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Bloopers & Fails We Could Watch Again and Again (VIDEO)

Listen, it must not be easy to be a Wheel of Fortune contestant. There’s big money on the line, you’re competing against two other people and the clock, you’ve got cameras and bright lights in your face, and you just don’t want to make a fool of yourself in front of Pat Sajak and Vanna White—let alone the millions of fans watching from home.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Pat Sajak and Vanna White Will Probably Retire Together When It's Time

There's something undeniably comforting about classic American TV game shows — whether it's tuning into Jeopardy! or staying home from school to watch The Price Is Right and cheering along when an enthusiastic fan of the show crushes it on their spins, or when they get to bring that new car home. Of course, the familiar faces of the hosts on these shows are a huge part of their appeal, and for Wheel of Fortune fans, the show is Vanna White and Pat Sajak. But is one of them retiring anytime soon?
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Watch Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Send Special Fourth of July Message About ‘Family’ and ‘Plans’

The Wheel of Fortune family want to wish all of their fans and followers a Happy Fourth of July. Host Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, posted a video via Twitter sharing her family’s holiday plans. Dressed in a blue gown that would make letter-turner Vanna White jealous, Sajak stands in front of the game show’s electronic board as she addresses her viewers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Posts Hilarious Update from Student Claiming He’s ‘At Least the Second Best’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Player

On Friday night, former Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer shared a hilarious letter from a 4th grader who ranked him among the other champions on the game show. Holzhauer is well known to Jeopardy! fans for his multiple appearances on the quiz show. From April to June 2019, he went on a 32-game win streak on Jeopardy! He set numerous single-game records for earnings and even went on to claim victory at the Tournament of Champions later that same year. In addition, Holzhauer ranks third in all-time American game show earnings. So yea, he’s good at what he does.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details: ‘Holding Area’ Was the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Set

There are few things more exciting in the world of game shows than a “Jeopardy!” contestant running through a hot streak. After winning two straight “Jeopardy!” episodes in a row, Missouri native Sandy Olive is heating up. Olive is a High School English teacher from St. Louis, Missouri and she has now surpassed $50,000 in winnings through two episodes. She is set to appear for a third consecutive episode later on this evening (Thursday) as she looks to add to her already impressive winning totals.

Comments / 1

Community Policy