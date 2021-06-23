Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EY US Announces Gregg Maggioli of Lighthouse Autism Center as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Finalist

By PRWeb
Times Union
 14 days ago

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform the Midwest and beyond. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Gregg Maggioli, CEO and Co-Founder of Lighthouse Autism Center was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

www.timesunion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Awards#Sap Center#Autism Spectrum#Ernst Young Llp#Aba#Company#Sap America#The Kauffman Foundation#Cresa Global Inc#The Lasalle Network#Pnc Bank#National Overall#Ey Private
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Autism
News Break
Economy
Related
EducationMySanAntonio

Marcus Dantus and Crehana offer entrepreneurship techniques with an online course

Marcus Dantus, businessman and investor shark of the Sony Channel program Shark Tank Mexico , and the online education platform Crehana , presented a new course that seeks to develop the skills of entrepreneurs to define, synthesize and transmit an idea to investors or higher ranks in a company. The course will be available from June 30, 2021 under the name “ Attract and convince investors with Marcus Dantus ” .
BusinessTimes Union

QuadraNet Enterprises Announces A Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners To Provide Agents The Support And Resources Necessary To Solve Complex Business Challenges

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. QuadraNet is a Los Angeles-based Hybrid IT Infrastructure provider leveraging 20 years of experience developing, managing, and implementing technologies while servicing thousands of customers. QuadraNet serves high-value clients in the U.S. and internationally. “We are extremely happy to be joining Sandler Partners’ portfolio of...
RetailBusiness Insider

Retail's Best Recognized: 2021 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists Announced

Twenty-nine standout companies receive the coveted designation as being amongst the most creative and innovative retailers in Canada. TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) announced today the 2021 Excellence in Retailing (ERA) Awards finalists. The Excellence in Retailing Awards identify and celebrate the best retail...
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

National Institute for Social Impact announces PRISM Awards finalists

The National Institute for Social Impact (NI4SI), formerly the Colorado Institute for Social Impact (CI4SI), and co-presenter Vectra Bank, have announced this year's PRISM Awards finalists. The 5th Annual PRISM Awards — a celebration of social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs — will take place July 15, at SCP Hotel in Colorado Springs.
Fargo, NDJamestown Sun

Anne Carlsen Center announces Direct Support Professional of the Year Award winners

Three direct support professionals were honored at the North Dakota Association of Community Providers conference at the Delta in Fargo on June 17 as DSPs of the Year. Chris Jones, executive director of the Department of Human Services, and Kirsten Dvorak, CEO of The Arc of North Dakota, presented each award to Anne Carlsen winners Leo Brunelli, Ashley Guthmiller and Danielle Herrold.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Sharon Hoffman Of Better Nutritionals Recognized As An Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

GREATER LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that CEO & Founder of Better Nutritionals, Sharon Hoffman, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Pro-Tech Staffing Services, Inc. Congratulates Founder and Director of Operations for Advancing as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Finalist

Pro-Tech Staffing Services is proud to announce that its founder and Director of Operations, Mr. Mike T. Tieu, is an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest finalist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005013/en/. Mike Tieu, Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2021 Southwest finalist, is pictured...
Economyprdaily.com

Announcing PR Daily’s 2021 Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards finalists

PR Daily’s Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards recognizes the captivating campaigns and content that earned attention from busy—often overwhelmed—audiences. The finalists on this list know how to stand out on the overcrowded digital landscape. Their work led to success for their organizations and clients—and landed them on our short list of finalists.
BusinessArkansas Business

Shine Solar's Gorden Is Finalist for Entrepreneurship Award

Nick Gorden, chief executive officer of sun power provider Shine Solar of Rogers, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Southwest Award. The award is given yearly to business entrepreneurs who transform lives by disrupting industry and reinventing economies. Entrepreneur of the Year, in its 35th year, will announce regional winners in a series of virtual ceremonies starting in late July. Nominees are managers or owners of private or public companies responsible for those enterprises’ performance.
Posted by
TheStreet

MURAL CEO Mariano Suarez-Battan Named An EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Region Award Finalist

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Mariano Suarez-Battan, co-founder and CEO at MURAL , has been selected among 24 finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Northern California Region Award . Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Veyo CEO Josh Komenda Named as Award Finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest

NEMT industry pioneer joins 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs transforming San Diego. Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced that President and Founder Josh Komenda was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest – San Diego Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
SoftwareTimes Union

The Digital Controller/CFO - Study and Webcast Announced

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. A new Digital Controller/CFO™ Study is announced by the Controllers Council. The national study explores how managing technology is becoming a significant responsibility for corporate accounting and finance executives. The study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast scheduled for Tuesday, September 21, 1 PM CST.
EducationTimes Union

The Denali Group launches Automated Dental Demographics for the 21st century

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. “By leveraging The Denali Group’s immense demographics knowledge and merging that knowledge with cutting edge technology, Denali has created the most comprehensive, Dental Demographic Study Application in the country… This new technology will help dentists and industry professionals by providing actionable interpreted data and information. No more guessing or assuming the potential of a given radius. And the best part, it’s available 24/7 with instant results!” said Robert Lowther, President of The Denali Group.
CollegesTimes Union

LearningMate, Jisc, and Emerge Education Report Finds Universities Can Deliver Truly Personalized Learning Experiences by 2030

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. LearningMate, a leading education technology company, announced today the release of the report, “Technology-enabled Teaching and Learning at Scale - A Roadmap to 2030,” in partnership with Jisc and Emerge Education. The report, based on interviews with more than 50 university leaders, EdTech founders, and higher education experts, finds that universities can deliver students a truly personalized learning experience by 2030.
Industryfuturetravelexperience.com

Lufthansa Innovation Hub, Hybrid Air Vehicles and pioneering startups provide inspiration at members-only FTE Innovation & Startup Hub virtual event

The latest FTE Innovation & Startup Hub members-only virtual event brought together innovators from across the global air transport industry on 30 June 2021 to share their cutting-edge insights, visions and experiences. The FTE Hub is the industry’s only network designed for the organisations and individuals who are at the forefront of innovation in the air transport sector. Attendees included some first-time participants – including airlines and airports who have recently signed up as Corporate Partners – as well as long-time members who have been actively engaged in the global innovation network since its launch by Future Travel Experience (FTE) in 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy