Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco ’23 athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a busy June with visits to several schools in the South and Midwest and finishing up close to home. Uiagalelei is currently rated the No. 15 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and as we've said before, he's a legitimate top 25 prospect as a defensive end and a tight end. He's just a very gifted athlete who does so many things well and has an all around game that reminds us a little of current 247Sports No. 1 '21 prospect JT Tuimoloau.