China’s troop deployment along disputed border worries India

By Archana Chaudhary, Bloomberg News
 14 days ago

NEW DELHI — China’s military deployment along its disputed Himalayan border with India and uncertainty over whether Beijing will fulfill its promise on troop reductions remains a challenge for relations between the two neighbors, India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said. “The issue there is whether China would live up to...

Related
MilitaryAsbarez News

Russian Troops to be Deployed in Gegharkunik, Says Army Chief of Staff

1,000 Azerbaijani Troops Still Camped Out in Armenia Proper. Russia is expected to deploy troops along the Gegharkunik border, the chief of staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces Artak Datyan told reporters on Tuesday. He also said that some 1,000 Azerbaijani troops are still occupying positions on Armenia’s sovereign territory, after they breached Armenia’s border on May 12.
Public HealthPosted by
pymnts

China's Pandemic Border Restrictions To Stay In Place

China's border restrictions enacted for the COVID-19 pandemic are staying in place for a minimum of one year, with Beijing officials raising concerns over new strains of the virus as “sensitive” events are on tap, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (June 22), citing sources. Although China has distributed...
DrinksBirmingham Star

China now India's 2nd largest export partner

China has replaced the United Arab Emirates as India's second-biggest export destination in fiscal year 2021, with outbound shipments to the neighboring country rising 27% to over $21 billion despite the pandemic. Official data shows that the US remained the country's top export partner, but shipments declined 2.78% to $51.63...
Indiarealcleardefense.com

India, China and the Quad’s Defining Test

The Quad is stronger than ever. The informal ‘minilateral’ grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States has in the past year held its first stand-alone ministerial meeting and its first leaders’ summit, and launched an ambitious project to deliver Covid-19 vaccines. This ‘golden age’ of the Quad is a product of newfound Indian enthusiasm for the grouping, in turn spurred by the military crisis in Ladakh, where India faces ongoing Chinese troop incursions across the two countries’ disputed border.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Indiaprweek.com

Is India’s luxury surge mirroring China’s?

For obvious reasons, marketers often compare the Indian luxury market to the Chinese one. Like China, India has both a fast-growing elite class and an aspirational class — and their insatiable appetite for luxury reminds global brands of China. In 2019, India had 4,593 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, coming in fourth after...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military Should Worry: China’s Navy Is Training for War in the South China Sea

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has continued to maintain a presence in the neutral waters of the South China Sea, which Beijing doesn’t actually see as so neutral. The PLAN has continued to increase in size, and earlier this year the latest Type 052D guided-missile destroyer, the Nanning, entered service and has recently made its public debut in an exercise in the contested region.
Worlddallassun.com

Pacific island nation Nauru rejects Chinese undersea cable

Honiara, [Solomon Islands], July 5 (ANI): The Pacific island nation of Nauru rejected a low bid of undersea communications network amid security concerns. Solomon Times reported that the US and its Pacific allies have voiced concerns that cables laid by China would be vulnerable to breaches of the cable by the Chinese.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 is worsening antibiotic misuse in India

The Covid-19 pandemic has torn its way through India in recent months, with the country seeing over 30 million cases and more than 400,000 deaths. Alongside a shortage of vaccines and insufficient oxygen supply, another public health crisis is looming: the risk of antibiotic resistance. Research led by Washington University...
ChinaNewsweek

China 'Will Never Allow' Military Intervention Over Taiwan: Beijing

China has said it "will never allow" any country to intervene militarily in a Taiwan Strait conflict, one day after Japan's deputy prime minister posited a collective defense of the self-ruled island by Japanese and U.S. forces. Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called recent remarks by...
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

CNN traces Taiwan's military past as Beijing warns island to 'prepare for war'

As Beijing steps up its military propaganda and warns Taiwan to “prepare for war,” experts say the bigger threat to the island and western democracies is the large-scale cyberattacks that could potentially paralyze physical infrastructure and business simultaneously. CNN’s Will Ripley visits old military installations in Kinmen, Taiwan, and speaks with people in Taipei to investigate the terrifying scenario of a potential global cyberwar.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...

