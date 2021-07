Minnesota Wild rookie standout Kirill Kaprizov is the first player in team history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy. The yearly award is given to the league's most productive rookie, and Kaprizov certainly met the criteria by leading the team and all other NHL rookies with 51 points in 55 games this season, the team says he "is one of four rookies since 1992-93 to lead a team in points during the regular season, while helping them qualify for the playoffs."