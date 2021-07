The super-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 infected everyone who attended a recent party in Sydney, Australia – except for the six people who were vaccinated. Health authorities in New South Wales recently revealed that 24 out of 30 guests recently tested positive for the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 after attending a birthday party in West Hoxton, a suburb of Sydney. The six who managed to avoid the infection were all healthcare workers who had been vaccinated against COVID-19.