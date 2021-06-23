MoonDogs win on 10th-inning walk

MANKATO — Alex Baeza drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Willmar 6-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday at ISG Field.

Matthew Higgins’ RBI double tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the first inning. Baeza’s RBI double was the big hit in a three-run second inning.

The lead grew to 5-1 in the fourth inning on Jacob Wilson’s RBI single, but Willmar tied the game by scoring four runs in the seventh.

In the 10th, Higgins started at second base and took third on Jack Costello’s single. Evan Berkey was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Baeza took a four-pitch walk for the winner.

Vince Reilly pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.

The MoonDogs (13-7) play s split doubleheader at Rochester on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 12:05 p.m. and the second game at 6:35 p.m.

The Free Press