Jefferson DRC continues to expand options for clients with Life Resilience and Success Skills Academy

Although this discussion has to do with listening skills, and especially with listening skills on the farm, I am going to make a personal confession first. I, at times, still carry a small bit of cash for small transactions. I know this dates me, but I have been part of at least two situations where someone in our party has had no cash, cards were not accepted and the embarrassed couple’s expenses were covered by someone else. My small cash stash has come in handy during the last year for fast food pickups. To play it safe and to expediate the process, I could generally slide the exact amount through the window.