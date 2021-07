The TVA lake weed spraying program is on hiatus this week due to the 4th of July holiday. "Due to the shortened holiday work week, TVA will not make any Aquatic Plant Management Program treatments on Guntersville Reservoir during the week of July 5 through July 9, 2021. The TVA Aquatic Plant Management Program treatments will resume on Monday, July 12, and will continue to include areas along residential and commercial shoreline as part of the Lake Guntersville Stakeholder Program as well as developed public access areas. For a list of areas treated during 2021 as well as treatment area maps, please visit tva.com/aquaticplants under “Aquatic Weeds Treatment Schedule”.