Local pharmacist creates solution for post-radiation burns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local pharmacist has made waves with his formulation of a burn care solution used to treat patients with post-radiation burns. ScleraCare was created by pharmacist J.J. Gibson to not only ease the pain of burns, rashes, and insect bites, but to help preserve and heal the skin. Gibson is a second generation pharmacist who owns J.J.’s Prescription Specialties and has devoted much of his time and research to making a solution to treat burns.www.kplctv.com