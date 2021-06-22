Local Fans Now Allowed to Attend Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese government has declared a state of emergency amid rising Covid cases in Tokyo, just two weeks before the city is due to host the opening of the Olympic Games.Prime minister Yoshihide Suga said the state of emergency will be in place until 22 August, but the government will consider lifting it earlier if the situation improves as people get vaccinated and the pressure on the healthcare system is eased. Tokyo had come out of a state of emergency on 20 June. This is the fourth time that the capital will be under a Covid-19 emergency since the...