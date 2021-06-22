Cancel
Local Fans Now Allowed to Attend Tokyo Olympics

physiciansweekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Some local fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizing officials said Monday. There will be a limit of 50 percent of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators for all venues at the games, which are set to begin on July 23, the Associated Press reported. The decision ignores the advice of Japan’s top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, M.D., as Japan continues to struggle with COVID-19. Last week, he said the safest way to hold the Olympics would be without fans and previously had called it “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during the pandemic.

www.physiciansweekly.com
