The Dream Take reacts to NBA Draft Lottery with Rockets Twitter

Chris Paul was drafted fourth overall in the 2005 NBA Draft, and had humble beginnings before he became an all-time great point guard. The future All-Star had barely any cash when he signed his first NBA contract. "I had about $151 in my bank account — might have been $200 — when I was in college," he revealed to Entrepreneur in 2019. Once he declared for the draft his sports agency offered him a $100,000 line of credit, but his parents talked him into taking only $25,000. Although it would pale in comparison to his future earnings, that $25,000 had an immediate impact on Paul's life. He picked up on the tab on the usual Friday dinner with his girlfriend and another couple. "That day, it was one check, and it's been one check ever since," Paul said.