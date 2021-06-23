The Dream Take reacts to NBA Draft Lottery with Rockets Twitter
Zeke Nwanganga, Rockets Lead (@itzjustzeke) Neema Djavadzadeh, GenZ Rockets (@findingneema23) Lachard Binkley, Apollo (@HTOWN4LIFE40) Brit Robotista, Apollo (@britrobotista) Jeremy Brener, Michael Brown and Raymond Lucas are joined by Zeke Nwanganga (Rockets Lead), Neema Djavadzadeh (GenZ Rockets), Lachard Binkley and Brit Robotista (Apollo) to host a Draft Lottery watch party with members of Rockets Twitter as the group reacts to the Rockets landing the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.www.thedreamshake.com