The Dream Take reacts to NBA Draft Lottery with Rockets Twitter

By Jeremy_Brener
The Dream Shake
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeke Nwanganga, Rockets Lead (@itzjustzeke) Neema Djavadzadeh, GenZ Rockets (@findingneema23) Lachard Binkley, Apollo (@HTOWN4LIFE40) Brit Robotista, Apollo (@britrobotista) Jeremy Brener, Michael Brown and Raymond Lucas are joined by Zeke Nwanganga (Rockets Lead), Neema Djavadzadeh (GenZ Rockets), Lachard Binkley and Brit Robotista (Apollo) to host a Draft Lottery watch party with members of Rockets Twitter as the group reacts to the Rockets landing the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.

