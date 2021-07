One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class is heading to Michigan. The announcement was made on Wednesday evening. Apple Valley, California native and 4-star quarterback Jayden Denegal has committed to Michigan as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. He is the 10th player of the cycle to commit to the Wolverines and the fifth to have a 4- or 5-star rating, per 247Sports’ Composite.