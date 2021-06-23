AEP Ohio “Trim To Treat” Partnership Benefitting Animals At The Zoo And The Wilds

Ohio Wesleyan University invited 19 students into its chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society this spring. Included among them are several Delaware Countians. Phi Eta Sigma recognizes first-year students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or better during their first semester and who also are in the upper 20 percent of their class.Founded in 1923, Phi Eta Sigma is the nation’s oldest and largest honor society for first-year college and university students in all disciplines. Its motto is “Knowledge is Power.”