AEP Ohio “Trim To Treat” Partnership Benefitting Animals At The Zoo And The Wilds
AEP Ohio’s forestry program is critical to keeping the power on — making sure that its lines and equipment are free of trees and brush that could potentially cause outages for customers. Now, the forestry crew’s work will serve a dual purpose by donating a portion of the trees they regularly trim to benefit the animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds through its new “Trim to Treat” partnership.1808delaware.com